AP source: Colts leaving Anderson for new training camp site

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says the Indianapolis Colts will not hold training camp at Anderson University this summer and are looking for a new venue.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because an official announcement has not been made.

The Colts first held camp at Anderson, about 30 miles northeast of the team complex, in 1984 and stayed there until leaving for Terre Haute, near the Illinois-Indiana border, in 1999. The Colts returned to Anderson in 2010 and have been there since.

According to the person, possible replacement sites include the team headquarters on Indy’s west side and DePauw University in Greencastle, about 50 southwest of the team complex.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .