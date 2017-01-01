AP source: Giants work to finalize deal with Korean Hwang

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A person with knowledge of negotiations says the San Francisco Giants are working to finalize a minor league contract with South Korean infielder Hwang Jae-gyun, who could provide some insurance at third base.

The deal would include an invitation to big league spring training invitation if Hwang passes a physical to make it complete. He would earn $1.5 million if on the major league roster out of spring training, the person said Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made a formal announcement. There would additional performance bonuses.

While San Francisco has Eduardo Nunez penciled in as the starting third baseman and unlikely playoff star Conor Gillaspie also in the mix, the Giants know how quickly things can change as Nunez dealt with a strained right hamstring late in the season and couldn’t start the four-game NL Division Series loss to the Chicago Cubs. Second baseman Joe Panik was limited to 127 games last year.