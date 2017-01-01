California Chrome the favorite for $12M Pegasus World Cup

Associated Press Photo

In this Saturday, March 26, 2016, file photo, California Chrome, ridden by Victor Espinoza, wins the Dubai World Cup horse race at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. California Chrome was the biggest winner at the Eclipse Awards on Saturday night, Jan. 21, 2017, taking home three trophies celebrating his accomplishments in 2016–including Horse of the Year for the second time. He also won an Eclipse as the best in the older dirt male division, and his victory at the Dubai World Cup was picked as the National Thoroughbred Racing Association’s moment of the year. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil, File)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — California Chrome is a favorite to win his finale and potentially make history.

The two-time Horse of the Year has been set as the 6-5 top choice to win Saturday’s inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. If California Chrome prevails over the mile-and-an-eighth distance in the world’s richest race, his last before being retired to stud, he would become the first horse to pass $20 million in career earnings.

Arrogate, who beat California Chrome in their lone head-to-head meeting in the Breeders’ Cup Classic last fall, is the 7-5 second choice.

As if there wasn’t enough intrigue for such a big-money race, neither got an ideal spot in Monday’s draw at Gulfstream. Arrogate drew the inside No. 1 post; California Chrome got the outside post in the 12-horse field.

Keen Ice — whose initial odds were set at 12-1 — is the third choice.

