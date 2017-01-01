California Chrome the favorite for $12M Pegasus World Cup

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — California Chrome is a favorite to win his finale and potentially make history.

The two-time Horse of the Year has been set as the 6-5 top choice to win Saturday’s inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. If California Chrome prevails over the mile-and-an-eighth distance in the world’s richest race, his last before being retired to stud, he would become the first horse to pass $20 million in career earnings.

Arrogate, who beat California Chrome in their lone head-to-head meeting in the Breeders’ Cup Classic last fall, is the 7-5 second choice.

As if there wasn’t enough intrigue for such a big-money race, neither got an ideal spot in Monday’s draw at Gulfstream. Arrogate drew the inside No. 1 post; California Chrome got the outside post in the 12-horse field.

Keen Ice — whose initial odds were set at 12-1 — is the third choice.