CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an airman at Cannon Air Force Base in eastern New Mexico has died after collapsing while exercising.

The base says the woman collapsed on Friday morning and was brought to a hospital where she pronounced dead.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.