Rabb has 18 points and California beats Oregon State 69-58

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — California sophomore Ivan Rabb rebounded from a disappointing game against Oregon with 18 points against Oregon State.

Rabb added eight rebounds and the Golden Bears handed the Beavers their seventh straight loss with a 69-58 victory Saturday night.

Rabb, who had been averaging 15.4 points in conference play, was held to an uncharacteristic four points in Cal’s 86-63 loss to the No. 11 Ducks.

“Shots weren’t dropping and I wasn’t getting to the free-throw line,” Rabb said. “But tonight I made an effort to get to the line, knock down shots, and just be more patient on the block. Overall, my teammates played better, I played better and we were way better as a team.”

Charlie Moore added 15 for Cal, (14-6, 5-3 Pac-12), which led the Beavers by as many as 14 points after a close first half. Jabari Bird and Grant Mullins each added 12 for the Bears, who were coming off the loss to the Ducks but have won four of their last five games.

Drew Eubanks had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon State (4-16, 0-7). Stephen Thompson Jr. added 19 points for his 13th straight game in double figures.

The Beavers have struggled without top scorer Tres Tinkle, who was averaging 20.2 points a game before he broke his right wrist on Nov. 25 against Fresno State. Tinkle has missed 14 games.

“I just think we have more bodies with more experience,” Cal coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Not that they didn’t play hard — they have a lot of talent, they have young talent. Of course they’re missing key players — probably one of the best players in our league in Tres — but we knew they’d make plays. We knew Stevie as well as Drew were good enough to carry those guys. We just had to utilize our experience, our older guys and also our bodies, try to run in transition and ultimately get to Ivan Rabb to make plays.”

Cal led most of the first half but the Beavers kept up. Thompson’s layup and free throw pulled Oregon State within 15-14 before Moore answered with a layup for the Bears on the other end.

Mullins’ 3-pointer and Kingsley Okoroh’s dunk put the Bears up 20-16. Bird’s 3 extended the lead to 34-25 but Oregon State closed the gap late in the half and trailed 34-29 at halftime. Eubanks led all scorers at the break with 12.

The Beavers got within 38-34 on JaQuori McLaughlin’s layup and free throw. It was as close as Oregon State would come and Bird made a 3-pointer that pushed California’s lead to 48-36 with 12:42 to go.

“It’s tough to say we’re making strides, but we did some positive things,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “I’m proud of the guys for their effort but I’ve got to do some searching here because I’m having a hard time getting these guys to focus for 40 minutes. That’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job, because we’re still continuing to shoot ourselves in the foot, and we’re a ways in the season.”

The two teams split the regular season series last year, and Cal beat Oregon State 76-68 in the Pac-12 tournament last season. Cal had won eight of the last 12 meetings going into Saturday’s game.

BIG PICTURE

California: With his first 3-pointer early in the opening half, Bird upped his career total to 154, surpassing Randy Duck (1994-97) for 10th place on Cal’s all-time list.

Oregon State: Oregon State players have missed 42 games due to injuries this season. In addition to Tinkle, center Cheikh N’diaye is out indefinitely with a left shoulder injury. Eubanks has a sore thigh that’s bothering him. … Oregon State was coming off a 62-46 loss at home to Stanford on Thursday.

BREAK TIME

Cal has eight days off before they host rival Stanford. While the break is nice, Rabb was already eager to play the Cardinal.

“Yeah, we’re looking forward to it,” Rabb said. “It’s a rivalry game. It’s going to be a high energy game. It’s going to be a great atmosphere at Hass Pavilion.”

UP NEXT

California: The Golden Bears return home to face rival Stanford next Sunday. The Cardinal fell 69-52 to Oregon earlier on Saturday.

Oregon State: The Beavers visit Colorado on Thursday.