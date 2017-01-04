Kidd-Gilchrist, Batum lead Hornets past Nets 112-105

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Nic Batum made two clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Brooklyn Nets 112-105 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

Ramon Sessions added 17 points off the bench for the Hornets, who have won nine of their last 10 at home.

The win helped the Hornets avenge a 120-118 loss to the Nets on Dec. 26 in which Randy Foye beat them with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Brook Lopez had 24 points for the struggling Nets, who have lost 12 of their last 13 and failed in their quest to become the last NBA team to reach double digits in wins this season.

The Hornets (23-21) jumped out to a quick 16-4 lead as the Nets missed 11 of their first 12 shots from the field and looked as though they might run away with it after extending the lead to 17 late in the first quarter.

But the Nets clawed back to tie it at 81 entering the fourth quarter behind Lopez’s 10 third-quarter points.

Charlotte grabbed the lead for good with 3:21 left in the game when Batum got a fadeaway 3-pointer to fall after the ball bounced lazily on the rim four times before going in. Batum, who was fouled on the play, added the free throw to complete the four-point play.

Batum added a 3-pointer from the left wing on the next possession to push the lead to 104-98. Kemba Walker then sank a leaning 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Charlotte some extra breathing room.

Batum finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Hornets. Kemba Walker had 16 points and six assists for Charlotte, which made 14 of 29 3-pointers.

TIP INS

Nets: Jeremy Lin remained out with a hamstring injury. … Attempted 41 3-pointers in the game, making 24.

Hornets: Shot 54.5 percent in the first half from the field, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range to build a 60-46 lead. … Marvin Williams has made a 3-pointer in 18 straight games.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Hornets: Play their third game of a five-game homestand Monday night against the Washington Wizards.