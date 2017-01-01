Norfolk State beats Hampton 79-62 in Battle of the Bay

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Wade scored 14 of his 23 points in the first half, Zaynah Robinson added 15 points, and Norfolk State won the annual Battle of the Bay against rival Hampton 79-62 on Saturday to end a three-game skid.

Jordan Butler grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans (6-13, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic), who have an 85-45 edge in the series which began in 1958-59.

Butler put the Spartans up for good 10-8 with a jumper that sparked at 12-2 run and Norfolk State led 38-27 at halftime after shooting 55.2 percent from the floor while holding the Pirates to 30.6 percent.

The Spartans led 50-33 on Robinson’s 3-pointer early in the second half. Hampton closed to 52-43 on Jermaine Marrow’s 3-pointer but didn’t make a field goal for nearly five minutes while Kyle Williams hit consecutive 3s, Kerwin Okoro added another, and the Spartans led by 19 and cruised.

Branden Aughburns scored 12 points and Akim Mitchell had 11 for Hampton (6-12, 3-2).