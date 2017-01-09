No. 10 Florida State holds off No. 12 Louisville 73-68

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon both scored 16 points and No. 10 Florida State held off No. 12 Louisville 73-68 on Saturday.

Isaac, who also had 10 rebounds, is the first FSU freshman to have three consecutive double-doubles since Corey Lewis in 1994-95.

Florida State started the game by scoring the first 14 points but Louisville slowly worked its way back. It got within one point twice in the second half, including 69-68 with 2:04 remaining before the Seminoles scored the final four points.

Terance Mann added 15 points and Michael Ojo had 10 for the Seminoles (18-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went 5-1 during a stretch where it faced six straight ranked opponents.

Tony Hicks led Louisville (16-4, 4-3) with 16 points while Mangok Mathiang added 13 and Deng Adel 12. The Cardinals were playing their second game in 40 hours after beating Clemson on Thursday night.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Donovan Mitchell, who came in averaging 18.8 points and 4.5 rebounds over the past six games, had a rough day. The sophomore guard was in foul trouble for most of the game and was held to six points, all of them coming in the second half.

Florida State: Mann was able to bounce back with one of his best games of the season after going scoreless against No. 15 Notre Dame on Wednesday. Bacon has one of his worst shooting games of the season, going 6 of 17 from the field, but he has scored in double figures in 29 straight games, the longest active streak in the ACC.

THE RANKED GANTLET

Florida State’s 5-1 record in facing six straight Top 25 teams by far is the best that any ACC team has done when facing that type of run. Maryland was 0-6 in 1992-93 and North Carolina State was 1-5 in 1979-80.

UP NEXT

Louisville goes to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 85-80 on Jan. 11.

Florida State plays its next three games on the road, beginning Wednesday against Georgia Tech.

___

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/joereedy