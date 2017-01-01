Marcus Keene has Division I’s 1st 50-point game since 2013

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Marcus Keene, the NCAA’s scoring leader, scored a career-high 50 points with 10 3-pointers and broke the game open with four 3s in the final 4:44 to help Central Michigan rally to a 101-92 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

It was the highest scoring DI game this season — topping Malik Monk’s 47 points for Kentucky — and the first 50-plus-game since South Dakota State’s Nate Wolters 53 on Feb. 7, 2013.

Keene’s 10 3-pointers tied the school record set by Tommie Johnson in 1987 against Wright State. The 50 points are the most by a Chippewa since David Webber scored 51 against Ball State in 2000.

Braylon Rayson scored 21 points with six assists for the Chippewas (12-7, 2-4 Mid-American), who tied a program record with 20 3-pointers. Keene was 15 of 23 from the floor, including 10 of 15 from distance, and hit all 10 of his free-throw attempts.

CMU has topped the century mark five times this season and 11 times under coach Keno Davis.

Michael Weathers scored 22 points and Marcus Weathers had 19 for the RedHawks (8-11, 1-5), who have lost two straight.