Fisher-Davis scores 19, Vanderbilt tops No. 19 Florida 68-66

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 19 points, Nolan Cressler came up big in the final minute and Vanderbilt upset No. 19 Florida 68-66 on Saturday, giving coach Bryce Drew a signature victory in his first season.

The Commodores used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to take a seven-point lead and held on down the stretch in a game that featured six lead changes in the final 5 minutes. They ended a four-game losing streak.

Fisher-Davis had the go-ahead basket, a driving bank shot in the lane that put the Commodores (9-10, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) up 64-63. They held on from there, thanks to Florida’s free throw woes. John Egbunu missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and then Kasey Hill missed another from the charity stripe with 1:04 remaining.

Cressler made his two and then scored on a baseline drive that made it a four-point game in the final seconds. Still, Florida had a chance after Hill scored and KeVaughn Allen followed with a steal. But Allen’s 3 from the wing rimmed out just before the final buzzer.

The Gators (14-5, 5-2) have dropped two in a row and likely will fall out of the AP Top 25 poll Monday. It was their first loss in five home games this season.

Allen responded from his worst game of the year in a big way and led the Gators with a season-high 29 points. He made 10 of 18 shots, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range. But he got little help.

Devin Robinson scored 12 points before fouling out with 1:34 remaining. No other Florida player had more than six points.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are a work in progress in Drew’s first season. Vandy has yet to replace Wade Baldwin and Damian Jones, both first-round picks in the 2016 NBA draft, but showed they have the talent to compete in the top-heavy SEC.

Florida: It’s becoming clear the Gators struggle in the half court, mostly because coach Mike White has few players, if any, who can create their own shot. So if you limit turnovers, keep Florida from getting easy baskets in transition and make the Gators earn everything, you’re likely to keep it close and have a chance. South Carolina made it work earlier in the week, and Vandy did the same.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Returns home for three of its next four, including against Arkansas on Tuesday.

Florida: Begins a two-game trip at LSU on Wednesday. The Tigers entered Saturday having lost four straight.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25