Sanders hits game-winner for Rutgers’ 1st Big Ten win

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Sanders scored 25 points, including the game-winner with one second left, to lead Rutgers past Nebraska 65-64 on Saturday for first-year coach Steve Pikiell’s first Big Ten win.

Sanders stole a ball that bounced off Nebraska’s Tai Webster’s foot with 12 seconds to play. Following a timeout, Sanders drove to the basket, corralled his own rebound and gave Rutgers the lead.

Deshawn Freeman and C.J. Gettys each added 10 points for Rutgers (12-8, 1-6).

Sanders’ layup with 4:42 tied it at 55-all. From there, the teams exchanged leads five times over the final minutes. Rutgers was led by Sanders down the stretch, including a fast-break dunk for a 57-55 lead before a jumper gave the Scarlet Knights a 59-58 lead with 2:31 left.

Jack McVeigh hit three 3-pointers in the span of 1:14 to give Nebraska a 64-59 with 1:31 to go.

Webster finished with 14 points while Glynn Watson Jr. and McVeigh scored 12 points apiece for Nebraska (9-10, 3-4).

Webster made a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left in the half to cut Rutgers’ lead to 31-21. Nebraska missed its last 17 shots from the field in the first half.

Nebraska opened the second half on a 10-2 run to get within 33-31 after Michael Jacobson converted a 3-point play. Webster tied it at 37 after a pair of free throws as the Cornhuskers were in the midst on a 16-4 run to start the second half.

Nebraska went on 7-2 run for a 53-46 lead but Rutgers tied it at 53.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: After starting 3-0 in Big Ten play, the Cornhuskers have lost four straight by single digits. Nebraska lost at Ohio State when Marc Loving scored with 0.6 seconds left to escape Lincoln with a 67-66 victory.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights returned home after playing six of their last eight games on the road. Nebraska was Rutgers’ sixth opponent in the last eight games to have been ranked or receiving votes this season.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Has five days off before playing at Northwestern on Thursday night.

Rutgers: Travels to College Park to play No. 25 Maryland.