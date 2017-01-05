No. 9 North Carolina beats Boston College 90-82

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BOSTON (AP) — Kennedy Meeks scored 20 points with nine rebounds and Justin Jackson scored 22 points for No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday to lead the Tar Heels to a 90-82 victory over Boston College.

It was the sixth straight win for Carolina (18-3, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) since a league-opening loss to Georgia Tech.

Ky Bowman matched his career high with 33 points for BC (9-11, 2-5).

Bowman, a freshman, scored 10 straight points to erase a 27-17 deficit midway through the first half. The Eagles remained within one or two possessions before Carolina pulled away with about 7 minutes left.

The Tar Heels had a 43-31 advantage on rebounds and a 24-14 edge on second-chance points, including four straight baskets late to hold off BC’s last push.

Tony Bradley Jr., who missed two games with a concussion, scored five points in 11 minutes for Carolina.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels picked up their sixth straight win, but it was more difficult than they might have expected. Carolina struggled to put away a BC team that was blown out by No. 16 Virginia on Wednesday.

Boston College: Bowman is making a name for himself in the ACC. After a bit of a slump, scoring 10 points combined in his previous two games, Bowman reached double figures for the fifth time in eight conference games.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Boston College: Visits Miami on Wednesday.

