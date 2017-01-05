No. 9 North Carolina beats Boston College 90-82

By

Published: 12:09 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

North Carolina forward Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket ahead of Boston College forward Garland Owens (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON (AP) — Kennedy Meeks scored 20 points with nine rebounds and Justin Jackson scored 22 points for No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday to lead the Tar Heels to a 90-82 victory over Boston College.

It was the sixth straight win for Carolina (18-3, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) since a league-opening loss to Georgia Tech.

Ky Bowman matched his career high with 33 points for BC (9-11, 2-5).

Bowman, a freshman, scored 10 straight points to erase a 27-17 deficit midway through the first half. The Eagles remained within one or two possessions before Carolina pulled away with about 7 minutes left.

The Tar Heels had a 43-31 advantage on rebounds and a 24-14 edge on second-chance points, including four straight baskets late to hold off BC’s last push.

Tony Bradley Jr., who missed two games with a concussion, scored five points in 11 minutes for Carolina.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels picked up their sixth straight win, but it was more difficult than they might have expected. Carolina struggled to put away a BC team that was blown out by No. 16 Virginia on Wednesday.

Boston College: Bowman is making a name for himself in the ACC. After a bit of a slump, scoring 10 points combined in his previous two games, Bowman reached double figures for the fifth time in eight conference games.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Hosts Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Boston College: Visits Miami on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.