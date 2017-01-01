Cooking classes for game animals set at Fort Atkinson park

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled three classes at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park on how to prepare and cook game birds and other animals.

Saturday’s class focuses on making sausage out of deer and other game. The Jan. 28 class will cover venison cooking techniques. And the Feb. 4 class will be about cooking game birds.

Register online at CureCooking.com/GameClasses. Contact Chad Lebo at [email protected] for more information.

Fort Atkinson sits on the east side of Fort Calhoun, which is situated 15 miles north of Omaha. A park entry permit is required for all vehicles and may be purchased at the park.