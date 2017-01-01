16 killed in fiery bus crash on Italian highway

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ROME (AP) — Italian police say 16 people died when a bus carrying Hungarian school students returning home from France crashed into the side of a highway near Verona. Thirty-nine people survived.

Police commander Geralomo Lacquanita said the bus crashed and burst into flames just before midnight. No other vehicles were involved and it was not clear why the bus went off the road, crashing into the barriers.

The bus was returning to Budapest with students ages 15 to 17. Police say 16 badly burned bodies have been pulled from the wreckage.

In Budapest, the foreign ministry said official information was that there were 54 passengers, including adults accompanying the students, and two drivers aboard, but they believe the actual number was higher — for reasons yet to be determined.