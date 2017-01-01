No. 18 Arizona State women pull away to beat Cal 54-45

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Sophie Brunner had 14 points and 10 rebounds on Friday night and hit the 3-pointer that sparked a late run for No. 18 Arizona State to pull away from California 54-45.

Brunner’s 3 gave the Sun Devils (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) the lead for good, Sabrina Haines added a layup and Quinn Dornstauder’s jumper with 1:21 left capped seven straight points at 49-42. Penina Davidson hit a free throw for the Bears (14-5, 2-5) and then Arizona State made 5 of 6 free throws to seal the win.

Cal led for most of the third quarter and then battled back and forth until the Sun Devils pulled away.

Robbi Ryan added 14 points and Dornstauder scored 12 for Arizona State.

Asha Thomas had 13 points and Kristine Anigwe added eight points and 15 rebounds for Cal. Anigwe fouled out with 3:47 left in the game.