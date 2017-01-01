Ex-teacher sentenced to prison in child pornography case

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 41-year-old former Albuquerque kindergarten teacher has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison for convictions on child pornography charges.

A federal judge on Thursday also sentenced Joshua Weitz to 15 years of supervised release after he gets out of prison and to pay $3,000 of restitution.

Weitz was suspended and then fired from his teaching post after being arrested in 2015 on charges of distributing, receiving and possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, investigators who searched Weitz’s home found a computer with numerous files of child pornography.

Weitz pleaded guilty in August 2016 to two counts of possession of child pornography.