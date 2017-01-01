Artesia man killed in rollover

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of an Artesia man early this morning.

NMSP officers responded around 1:30 a.m. today to Hermosa Drive in reference to a rollover wreck.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle, driven by Jonathan Lopez, 22, of Artesia, was eastbound on Hermosa when Lopez lost control of the vehicle, exiting the roadway, overturning, and colliding with a utility pole.

Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected, sustaining fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.