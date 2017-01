. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Andres Iniesta will miss Sunday’s Spanish league game against Eibar because of an injured left calf.

The midfielder was hurt during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Real Madrid leads the Spanish league with 40 points from 17 matches, with a game in hand. Barcelona is third with 38 points, a point behind Sevilla.