Navajo leaders consider switching name to Dine Nation

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation leaders are considering changing the name of the tribal government from Navajo to Dine.

The Gallup Independent reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/1hoDjlp ) that legislation proposing the official name change went before the Navajo Nation Council’s Budget and Finance Committee and was unanimously supported.

The legislation would change the name of the Navajo Nation to Dine Nation and would have the president and all departments, divisions, agencies and entities of the tribe use the phrase “Dine Nation” in describing the lands and people.

Health, Education and Human Services Committee Chairman Jonathan Hale says he decided to sponsor the bill because the term Navajo comes from Spanish conquistadors. Dine is the Navajo word meaning “the people” and is commonly what tribal members call themselves.

___

Information from: Gallup Independent, http://www.gallupindependent.com