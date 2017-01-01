Ito wins women’s World Cup ski jumping event, Takanashi 5th

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ZAO, Japan (AP) — Yuki Ito won a women’s ski jumping World Cup event on Friday, and overall leader Sara Takanashi missed the podium for the second consecutive competition.

Ito had jumps of 89.5 and 94.0 meters for a total of 213.6 points, 0.3 points of Manuela Malsiner. The Italian had jumps of 90.5 and 93.

It was Ito’s second straight win following her victory in Sapporo a week ago.

Irina Avvakumova of Russia was third with 210.6 points, while Carina Vogt of Germany was fourth, 1.8 points behind Avvakumova.

Takanashi, who also missed the podium at the previous World Cup meet in Sapporo, finished fifth with 208.3 points. She still leads the overall standings with 735 points, 103 ahead of Ito.