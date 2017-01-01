British man dies on 2022 World Cup stadium site in Qatar

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Organizers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar say a British man has died working at a stadium which will be a venue for the event.

The organizers say the unnamed 40-year-old man died on Thursday working at Khalifa International Stadium, which is due to stage games up to the quarterfinal stage in 2022.

A statement from Qatar said “the relevant authorities have been notified and the next of kin has been informed. An immediate investigation into the cause of this fatality is underway and further details will be released in due course. The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy shares our deepest condolences with the family for their loss.”