Ellis scores twice, Predators hold off late rally by Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Ellis had his first career two-goal game and the Nashville Predators held off a late rally to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Thursday night.

James Neal scored his team-leading 15th goal, and Filip Forsberg added the other score for Nashville, which moved past idle Los Angeles into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Kris Versteeg, Michael Frolik and Sean Monahan all scored late in the third period for the Flames.

Rookie Juuse Saros made 32 saves for the win, while Chad Johnson turned aside 17 shots in defeat to fall to 16-11-1.