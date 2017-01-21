Grabner scores 2 goals as Rangers top Maple Leafs 5-2

New York Rangers players celebrate a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs as Maple Leafs’ left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Michael Grabner scored two goals against his former team, helping the New York Rangers snap a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Pavel Buchnevich, Brady Skjei and J.T. Miller added goals for New York, and Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves following a series of rough outings.

Tyler Bozak and Zach Hyman scored for Toronto, which had a three-game winning streak stopped. The Maple Leafs had earned 21 of a possible 26 points in their previous 13 games (10-2-1). Frederik Andersen gave up four goals on 40 shots.

Grabner, who had nine goals in 80 games last season with Toronto, has 21 goals this season for the Rangers — his first 20-goal season since 2011-12 while with the Islanders.

