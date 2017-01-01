Mitchell scores 24 in win for No. 16 Ohio State women

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points and No. 16 Ohio State held off Wisconsin to take a 70-61 victory on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes (16-5, 6-1 Big 10) led the Badgers (5-14, 0-6) by just a point at halftime. Wisconsin’s Kendall Shaw made two free throws to start the third quarter before Ohio State answered with eight points to take the lead for good, outscoring the Badgers 29-11 in the third quarter.

The Badgers made a charge with an 18-3 run to close within six, 65-59, with 1:10 to go but got no closer.

Ohio State has won seven of its last eight games while Wisconsin lost its sixth straight.

Sierra Calhoun added 10 points and Stephanie Mavunga had 10 rebounds with eight points for the Buckeyes, who scored 21 points off 19 Wisconsin turnovers.

Wisconsin’s Suzanne Gilreath matched a career high with five 3-pointers for all of her 15 points.