Ivan Rodriguez appears to deny using steroids during career

Published: 3:07 pm

Associated Press Photo

Former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez talks to reporters Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Rodriguez was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Rodriguez is just the second catcher elected on the first ballot; Johnny Bench is the other. (AP Photo/Schuyler Dixon)

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after his election to the Hall of Fame, Ivan Rodriguez appeared to deny using steroids during his career.

The catcher spoke Wednesday at a news conference alongside fellow inductees Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines.

Rodriguez initially avoided a direct response when asked about speculation he had used steroids. Asked during a follow-up whether he would address what happened and whether he did or didn’t, he responded: “No, I didn’t.”

Pushed whether that meant he didn’t use or he wouldn’t respond, Rodriguez said: “I always played the game the right way.”

