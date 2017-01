. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns are hosting a preseason tournament that will include the U.S. U-23 women’s national team.

The Chicago Red Stars and the Houston Dash with also participate in the Spring Invitational tournament, in its second year.

The event will feature double headers at Portland’s Providence Park on March 26, March 29 and April 1.

The regular-season schedule for the fifth year of the women’s professional league has not yet been announced.