Armel Le Cleac’h wins Vendee Globe round-the-world race

LES SABLES D’OLONNE, France (AP) — Armel Le Cleac’h held off a late surge from British sailor Alex Thomson to win the Vendee Globe round-the-world race Thursday in record time.

The 39-year-old Frenchman finished the race in 74 days. Francois Gabart held the previous record of 78 days in the 2012-13 edition of the race, which is held every four years and sailed entirely without assistance.

Le Cleac’h, the runner-up in the previous two races, stood up on his boat, pumped his fist and threw both arms up in the air as he crossed the finish line.

Thomson, meanwhile, was expected to arrive at Les Sables d’Olonne early Friday morning. Thomson was competing for the fourth time and looking to become the first British sailor to win it.