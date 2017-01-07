10 Things to Know for Today

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AVALANCHE BURIES HOTEL IN ITALY

The landslide in an earthquake-hit zone covers the four-star spa lodge in Abruzzo, and authorities say 30 people are missing there.

2. WHAT CARTER IS SAYING ABOUT US FORCES

The defense secretary tells AP that sending thousands more American troops into Iraq or Syria in a bid to accelerate the defeat of IS would not speed up victory.

3. WHY ‘NO NEW FOREIGN DEALS’ VOW IS DRAWING SCRUTINY

The Trump Organization’s plans to expand its golf resort near Aberdeen, Scotland, is raising conflicts of interest concerns.

4. TREASURY PICK FACING CRITICISM OVER FORECLOSURES

Stephen Mnuchin is in the crosshairs of Democrats over his investment in a sub-prime mortgage lender.

5. IRAN: 30 FIREFIGHTERS KILLED IN COLLAPSE OF HIGH-RISE

State media reports that the blaze also injured some 75 people at the Plasco building, an iconic structure in Tehran, which is attached to a multistory shopping mall.

6. FROM IS TO GOVERNMENT CONTROL, SYRIANS LEFT WITH FEW CHOICES

Thousands of civilians in the northern part of the country are risking their lives to make the perilous journey out, paying smugglers to escape regime shelling and the extremist group.

7. IT’S THE END OF THE LINE FOR ‘HOPE AND CHANGE’ PRESIDENT

Eight tumultuous years at the helm of American power have come and gone as Obama faces his last day in office.

8. RED PLANET SIMULATION COMES TO HAWAII

Researchers will spend eight months isolated inside a dome on a remote volcano as part of a study of human behavior for future long-term space exploration.

9. WHO WON BIG AT PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

Ellen DeGeneres wins three more trophies, becoming the winningest entertainer in the show’s history.

10. DJOKOVIC STUNNED AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin, a wild card ranked 117th in the world, ousts the six-time champion in the second round.