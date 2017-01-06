UEFA president says travel tricky for fans at Euro 2020

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says fans will face “a challenge” when traveling between games at the 2020 European Championship, which will be spread across the continent.

The 2020 tournament will be held in 13 cities across Europe to mark its 60th anniversary, ranging from the Irish capital of Dublin in the west to the Azerbaijani city of Baku in the east.

Ceferin, speaking at a ceremony in Russian host city St. Petersburg on Thursday, says “of course it’s a challenge if fans have to travel thousands and thousands and thousands of kilometers across Europe.”

He says “it can be very interesting but it can be a big challenge even for a big organization such as UEFA. I think everything will be fine, I’m sure.”