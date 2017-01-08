Chief justice describes funding difficulties in Judiciary

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The spotlight will be on funding difficulties in the judiciary as the chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court gives a speech to lawmakers.

Chief Justice Charles Daniels is scheduled on Thursday to delivers his State of the Judiciary address to a joint session of the Legislature.

Funding to the judiciary was cut by 3 percent in October, as lawmakers struggled to fill a budget hole. The Administrative Office of the Courts says it will run out of money in early March to compensate jurors and witnesses.

Courts have reduced travel reimbursement rates, as clerks cut back on hours they devote to helping the public.

Gov. Susana Martinez wants this year’s judiciary funding cuts to remain in place, while the Legislature is seeking a 1 percent increase.