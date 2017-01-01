NEA president to visit southern New Mexico school

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The president of the National Education Association is coming to southern New Mexico to help launch a new “community school.”

Lily Eskelsen Garcia is scheduled to visit Lynn Middle School in Las Cruces on Thursday to celebrate the opening a school the union says is a multipurpose center.

Community schools are usually jointly operated through a partnership between the school and at least one lead community agency.

The union president is slated to attend a student rally and speak at a presentation.

Garcia became the union’s first Latina president after she was elected in 2014.

