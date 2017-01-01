Hawks trade G Williams to Nuggets, sign G Gary Neal

Atlanta Hawks guard Mike Dunleavy (34) looks over Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have traded guard Mo Williams to the Denver Nuggets and signed guard Gary Neal to a 10-day contract.

In exchange for Williams, the Hawks reacquired the rights to Cenk Akyol and a $2.2 million traded player exception, which they must use within the next year.

The deal was announced Wednesday before the Hawks lost at Detroit 118-95. The 32-year-old Neal scored 4 points — all on free throws — and failed to connect on four shots from the field.

He most recently played with Texas in the NBA Development League. The Hawks are the sixth team in his seven-year NBA career.

Williams, who has not played all season, was acquired by the Hawks along with Mike Dunleavy in a trade that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland.

