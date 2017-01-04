UC Irvine beats Cal Poly 70-48 to stay unbeaten in Big West

UC Irvine’s Jaron Martin (00) drives against Cal Poly’s Jakkub Niziol (35) and Hank Hollingsworth (30) in an NCAA college basketball game in San Luis Obispo, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Ioannis Dimakopoulos scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and UC Irvine beat Cal Poly 70-48 on Wednesday to win its seventh straight and remain undefeated in Big West Conference play.

Tommy Rutherford added 11 points for the Anteaters (12-9, 5-0), who shot 47.1 percent from the floor (24 of 51) and held Cal Poly to 24.1 percent.

The Anteaters extended their 31-22 halftime lead to 42-28 after Evan Leonard’s 3-pointer with 14:21 left. Cal Poly closed within five after a 9-0 run, but the Anteaters pulled ahead 61-43 after Jaron Martin’s jumper capped a 6-1 spurt with 4:27 left.

Cal Poly led 19-17 after Donovan Fields and Ridge Shipley each made 3s, but Martin put UC Irvine up for good 21-19 with two free throws and a layup.

Jakub Niziol scored 11 for Cal Poly (5-13, 0-4), which has lost nine straight.

