Kreklow, Miller help Missouri St hold off Indiana St, 73-68

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Kreklow hit the second of two free throws and Dequon Miller added two more as Missouri State closed out a 73-68 Missouri Valley Conference victory at Indiana State Wednesday night.

Brenton Scott hit a 3-pointer with :20 left to get Indiana State within two points, 70-68, but after Ryan Kreklow hit the second of two free throws to make it a three-point game, Scott missed from deep. Miller hit both free throws with :06 left to put the game away.

Alize Johnson pumped in 26 points and Miller added another 24 to lead the Bears (13-7, 4-3), who shot 24 of 56 from the field, including 8 of 22 (36.4 percent) from distance.

Scott was 9 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 8 from deep, to lead Indiana State (7-12, 1-6). The Sycamores shot 26 of 65 from the field, 8 of 27 (29.6 percent) from deep.