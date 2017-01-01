Virginia AD Littlepage extends time away from school

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia says athletic director Craig Littlepage has extended his time away from the school while tending to a family matter.

The school said in October that Littlepage was operating under a “temporary adjusted schedule” and that executive associate athletic director Jon Oliver would serve as acting director. The school originally said Littlepage would return Jan. 2, but gave no timetable for when he will return in its announcement Wednesday.

“I need to remain focused on family matters at this time,” Littlepage said in a statement released by the school. “I have full confidence in Jon, our administrative team, staff and coaches to continue to manage the day-to-day operation of the department in my absence.”