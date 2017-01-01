New Mexico lawmakers propose measures to close budget gap

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers dove into efforts to close a lingering budget gap for the current budget year on the second day of the legislative session.

Finance committees in the Senate and House of Representatives took up deliberations Wednesday of a package of solvency bills designed to close a budget deficit of at least $69 million for the fiscal year ending June 30.

The plan would restore roughly $250 million to depleted state general fund accounts, elevating reserves to roughly 3 percent of annual spending. That would mark a significant step toward safeguarding the state’s credit rating and lowering borrowing costs, the plan’s advocates said.

Lawmakers are rushing to close a lingering budget gap so that they can map out spending for the coming fiscal year that begins July 1, when new cuts to agency spending are proposed. The budget crunch is closely linked to a downturn in the oil and natural gas sectors that has sapped tax revenues.

Broken into four categories, the solvency plan would reduce spending at public school districts throughout the state by 2 percent, saving $50 million. School districts are expected to offset the one-time cuts using a portion of the districts’ cash reserves, cumulatively estimated at $250 million.

A competing proposal by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez would sweep $120 million from school district reserves.

“Right now we are dealing with a crisis situation. We’re in the red right now,” said Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, urging approval of the solvency bills. “We have a lot at stake here. Are we writing bad checks? Are we lowering our bonding capacity? That really hurts local governments.”

Other major solvency provisions would:

— Shore up the general fund with as much as $75 million by spending tax revenues from insurance premium as it is collected in the current year, rather than gathering funds to spend the following year.

— Sweep as much as $120 million of cash balances from various state accounts into the state general fund, and make additional program spending cuts. Money would be taken from performance-based public school initiatives, a rural infrastructure revolving loan fund, and a fund for water and wastewater projects. Republican lawmakers are objecting to cuts in funding for an economic development fund to attract new businesses to the state.

— Cancel or postpone $8 million in spending on two local construction projects, freeing up money for the general fund.