New Mexico considers automated voter registration

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are proposing a change to the state constitution that would automatically provide voter registration through driver’s license records unless individuals chose not to participate.

Several Democratic lawmakers and the state’s top elections regulator announced the proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday at the state Capitol.

New Mexico currently provides voter registration services at Motor Vehicle Division offices, placing the onus on individuals to fill out an additional form.

Sponsors of the proposed amendment would say it would shift that obligation from the individual to government.

Approval by a majority of legislators would send the measure to a public referendum in 2018, with or without the consent of GOP Gov. Susana Martinez.

Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said the changes also could improve the accuracy of voter rolls.