Florida city settles with 2 men injured in Zombicon shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The city of Fort Myers, Florida, has settled lawsuits with two people who were wounded during a shooting at a Zombicom festival.

Kyle Roberts and Tyree Hunter were both 20 years old when they were wounded in the October 2015 festival in Fort Myers. The News-Press (http://newspr.es/2jxq7A3 ) reports the city awarded $7,499 each to Roberts and Tyree on Monday. Their litigation with the festival’s organizers and security firm is continuing.

One person was killed and six others were wounded in the shooting. No arrests were ever made.