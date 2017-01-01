Aubameyang scores again, Gabon held again at African Cup

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Host Gabon was frustrated again at the African Cup of Nations and its hopes of progressing took another blow after scraping a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso in the second round of group games on Wednesday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won and converted a penalty in the 38th minute, for his second goal in as many matches, after Burkina Faso led with substitute Prejuce Nakoulma’s breakaway goal in the 23rd.

After drilling his spot-kick into the bottom left corner, Aubameyang, the star striker from German club Borussia Dortmund, ran and collected the ball, then pumped his arms to get the home crowd and his teammates going.

It didn’t have the desired effect.

Gabon missed two clear chances to win in the last 10 minutes. Aubameyang set up Denis Bouanga but his shot from point-blank range was saved by Kouakou Koffi. Serge Angoue headed Bouanga’s cross narrowly wide with a minute to go.

Gabon’s African Cup hopes are unraveling after starting with two disappointing 1-1 draws at Stade de l’Amitie against teams it was expected to beat. Cameroon is Gabon’s final group opponent, when the hopes of the home team, and the tournament, hang by a thread.

Attendances were not expected to be big at the African Cup, they never really are at the continental championship, but they would likely drop away sharply if the host was eliminated early.

That would also likely refocus minds in Gabon on the hundreds of millions of dollars spent to pay for this tournament, the second time it has been in Gabon in the space of five years. At the same time, many of Gabon’s people are struggling in dire poverty.

The first three games in Group A have all been 1-1 draws. Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau, who play later Wednesday, have the chance to take control of Group A with a first win in the group.

Against Gabon, Burkina Faso even lost playmaker Jonathan Pitroipa to injury in the first 10 minutes, carried off on a stretcher in the first of a series of injuries in the game.

His replacement delivered the goal for Burkina Faso, though, with Nakoulma racing after a ball that was booted away by Burkina Faso’s defense. Chasing the bouncing ball, Nakoulma outmuscled Johann Obiang to steal possession and squeezed a shot into the far left corner of Gabon’s goal as Obiang, Merlin Tandjigora and goalkeeper Didier Ovono all converged on him.

In celebration, Nakoulma ran across to the substitutes’ dugout, sat down on a chair and folded his legs. His teammates piled into the dugout after him.

Gabon’s fans, who watched their team draw 1-1 with tournament underdog Guinea-Bissau in the opening game, let their frustrations be heard again.

Fifteen minutes later Aubameyang was sent racing clear with a through ball, beat Koffi to the ball, and was brought crashing down by the ‘keeper. He dusted himself off and put the penalty away only, once again, Gabon couldn’t put its opponent away.