Cannon Air Force Base retires military helicopter

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A military helicopter with three decades of combat experience is coming to rest in eastern New Mexico.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports (http://bit.ly/2j9wk1X ) that MH-53 Pave Low on Tuesday was welcomed to Cannon Air Force Base as its final resting place.

MH-53 was commissioned in 1979 after the military state it needed more search and rescue vehicles. The helicopter conducted long-range, low-level missions to insert, extract and resupply Special Operations forces.

The helicopter ran missions between 1980 and 2008, including in Operation Just Cause, Operation Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Northern and Southern Watch, Allied Force, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, as well as Joint Task Force Katrina.

Information from: Clovis News Journal, http://www.cnjonline.com