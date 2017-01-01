Slain girl’s father sues Navajos over lack of alert system

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old Navajo girl who was abducted and left to die on the Navajo Nation is suing the tribe for failing to have an emergency notification system that he claims would have saved his daughter’s life.

The Farmington Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2izf3CO) that Ashlynne Mike’s father, Gary Mike, has filed a civil complaint against the tribe. He’s demanding a jury trial.

Ashlynne was found dead May 3, the day after she was abducted near her school bus stop. An Amber Alert wasn’t issued until around 2 a.m. the morning after her disappearance.

The case spurred public outcry, with many saying notice should have been given during the crucial hours following the abduction.

The tribe recently announced that its new alert system should be working within weeks.

