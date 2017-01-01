Bowling team aboard school bus that rolled; minor injuries

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

JUSTICE, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a school bus that rolled over on Interstate 294 in Illinois was carrying members of a high school bowling team.

Minor injuries were reported. Authorities say the driver of the bus, who wasn’t identified, suffered a seizure as he drove the bus Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the interstate outside Chicago. State police say there were 12 female Resurrection College Prep High School students and a coach aboard.

The driver and two passengers were taken to hospitals.

Coach Caryl King, who was on the bus, told WMAQ-TV the bus was taking the team to an area high school tournament. King says traffic was heavy at the time. She says: “The bus started to veer to the right and all of a sudden we were seeing grass.”