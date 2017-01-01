Correction: Britain-Tate Galleries story

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LONDON (AP) — In a Jan. 17 story about the appointment of a new chief for Britain’s Tate galleries, The Associated Press misspelled the name of the new director. It is Maria Balshaw, not Belshaw.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Maria Balshaw named new director of UK’s Tate galleries

British gallery director Maria Balshaw has been appointed director of the Tate group, which includes some of the country’s most popular art galleries

LONDON (AP) — British gallery director Maria Balshaw has been appointed director of the Tate group, which includes some of the country’s most popular art galleries.

Tate says Balshaw will replace Nicolas Serota, who spent 28 years in charge, on June 1.

Balshaw is currently director of culture for the city of Manchester, England and runs the Whitworth Gallery and Manchester Art Gallery.

She will take charge of London’s Tate Modern and Tate Britain, as well as galleries in Liverpool and St. Ives.

Tate Modern opened in 2000 and has become the world’s most-visited modern art museum, with more than 5 million visitors a year.

Balshaw, Tate’s first female director, said Tuesday that she looked forward “to developing Tate’s reputation as the most artistically adventurous and culturally inclusive gallery in the world.”