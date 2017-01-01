Tourists being evacuated from Gambia as crisis deepens

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Special flights were being organized Wednesday to evacuate British and other tourists from Gambia, where the threat of a regional military intervention loomed as the longtime leader refused to give up power.

President Yahya Jammeh’s mandate expires on Thursday after he lost elections in December. On Tuesday, he declared a state of emergency.

Jammeh has challenged the election results, citing voting irregularities, and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened to force him out. Thousands of people have been fleeing the tiny country, including a number of government ministers. President-elect Adama Barrow is in neighboring Senegal for his safety.

Travel group Thomas Cook said it planned to bring home nearly 1,000 vacationers, and four flights were being added Wednesday. The evacuation was not mandatory, but offered those who want to leave the option.

Many tourists seemed unaware and continued to enjoy lying on the beach. While Jammeh’s government has been accused by human rights groups of arbitrary detentions and torture of opponents during his 22-year rule, the government has promoted Gambia as “the smiling coast of Africa.”

In the Netherlands, travel company Corendon said it was sending planes to Gambia to bring home tourists. The company said 831 Dutch tourists were on Corendon vacations there.

Another Dutch tour operator, Tui, was sending five aircraft to repatriate Dutch and Belgian tourists. Tui said it had 815 Dutch tourists and 228 Belgians in the country.

Tui spokeswoman Petra Kok said the company was making it clear to tourists that if they decide to stay, it is their own responsibility. The Dutch government has a negative travel advisory in place for tourists wanting to visit the country.

The new state of emergency bans people from “any acts of disobedience” or violence, and it tells security forces to maintain order.

Associated Press writer Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands contributed.