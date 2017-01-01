Henrik Sedin gets winner for 999th point, Canucks beat Preds

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Henrik Sedin scored in the third period for his 999th NHL point, Ryan Miller made 30 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Tuesday night.

With the teams playing a tight, close-checking game, Sedin fired the rebound of Luca Sbisa’s shot off goalie Pekka Rinne and in with 7:32 left for his 10th goal of the season and first in nine games.

The shutout was the second of the season for Miller and the 38th of his career. Vancouver snapped a four-game losing streak that included three straight defeats where the Canucks earned a point (0-1-3).

The victory was Miller’s 353rd, moving him into a tie with Evgeni Nabokov for 20th on the career list.

Rinne stopped 25 shots for Nashville, which ended a three-game winning streak.

With the teams scoreless through 20 minutes, Alexander Edler forced a nice blocker save out of Rinne midway through the second before Miller stopped James Neal at the other end.

Minus both Roman Josi and P.K. Subban because of upper-body injuries, the Predators were dealt another blow on defense when Petter Granberg was also placed on injured reserve. The club claimed Brad Hunt on waivers from St. Louis, but he didn’t suit up Tuesday, meaning that Alexandre Carrier made his NHL debut.

Nashville looked to have taken the lead with 4:50 left in the first when Miller was pressured by two Predators behind the Vancouver net. Derek Grant eventually pushed the puck over the line after a prolonged scramble in the crease that the referee emphatically signaled as a goal, but after a lengthy video review it was ruled the official meant to blow his whistle before the puck crossed, denying Grant his first in the NHL.

NOTES: Subban practiced Monday and took Tuesday’s morning skate, but missed his 15th straight game. … Canucks D Ben Hutton will be out up to six weeks with a broken hand suffered Jan. 6 against Calgary.

Predators: Play at the Flames on Thursday night.

Canucks: Host the Panthers on Friday night.