Chris Paul to undergo surgery for torn ligament in thumb

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul, left, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The Clippers said Tuesday that their All-Star guard will continue to undergo treatment and evaluation by the club’s medical staff.

Paul was injured on a first-half play involving Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook in Monday night’s victory over the Thunder. Paul didn’t return in the second half.

Paul is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds, and leads the NBA with 2.25 steals per game.

