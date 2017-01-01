Wil Myers, Padres finalize $83 million, 6-year contract

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAN DIEGO (AP) — First baseman Wil Myers and the San Diego Padres have finalized an $83 million, six-year contract, the largest deal in the team’s history.

The 26-year-old Myers hit 28 homers and drove in 94 runs last season and also stole 28 bases.

Myers, who had been eligible for salary arbitration, receives a $15 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable within 15 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, $5.5 million on Nov. 15, 2018, and $8.5 million on Nov. 15, 2019.

He gets salaries of $2 million apiece in the next two seasons, $3 million in 2019 and $20 million in each of the final three years. San Diego has a $20 million team option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout. Myers gets a suite on road trips and would get a one-time $1 million assignment bonus if traded.

Myers would have been eligible for free agency after the 2019 season. The deal tops a $75 million, four-year contract pitches James Shields signed before the 2015 season.