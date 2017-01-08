New Mexico governor outlines budget and policy priorities

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is delivering her seventh State of the State address in Santa Fe as lawmakers convene to resolve a budget crisis and consider other policy initiatives.

Martinez wants lawmakers to tackle a budget deficit without raising taxes.

Policy initiatives for public safety, education and economic development also are on the governor’s wish-list for the 60-day legislative session.

The second-term GOP governor and leading lawmakers agree that agency spending cuts enacted in October will need to be extended into the next fiscal year, while preserving funding for public safety agencies and the Children, Youth and Families Department.

Political divisions already have emerged on Martinez’s proposals to tap school district reserves and make pension contribution changes affecting teachers and state workers to shore up the general fund.