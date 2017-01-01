Man died after crashing stolen SUV into tree near Las Cruces

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are unable to identify a driver who died after crashing a stolen sports utility vehicle into a pecan tree outside of Las Cruces.

The Las Cruces Police Department says the man in his late teens or early 20s died at a hospital from injuries suffered in Sunday’s crash.

The SUV was stolen after its owner momentarily left it unattended while its engine was warming up.

The crash occurred when the driver was speeding, left the roadway and crashed into the tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

No driver’s license was found for the driver.