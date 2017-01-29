AP FACT CHECK: Palin not blaming attack on ‘Mexican Muslims’

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Sarah Palin isn’t blaming a recent fatal shooting at a Florida airport on “Mexican Muslims” despite the claims of a story being shared on social media.

The story posted by Newslo’s politicono.com falsely quotes the former Republican vice presidential candidate as saying it was President Barack Obama’s “policy of allowing Mexican Muslims to walk freely on our streets that has caused so much death and destruction recently, including this latest incident which has taken five innocent lives.”

Palin’s attorney John Tiemessen says the quote and others attributed to her in the story are fabricated.

Five people were killed and six others were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Esteban Santiago was charged in the shootings. Santiago is a U.S. citizen born in New Jersey and raised in Puerto Rico.

Newslo describes itself as a “hybrid News/Satire platform.”

Like many of its articles, the story on Palin allows readers to display the story with or without facts highlighted. When a reader clicks “show facts,” the quotes attributed to Palin are not highlighted.

This story is part of an ongoing Associated Press effort to fact-check claims in suspected false news stories.